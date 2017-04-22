Early-Morning Shooting at San Jose Motel Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Wounded

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead and two others were injured early Saturday morning at a motel in San Jose, police said.

Officers were sent at 3:24 a.m. to the Motel 6 at 1041 The Alameda because someone said a person had been shot.

Officers found three men with at least one gunshot wound each. One man died before he could be taken to a hospital. Two others went to a hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

No suspects have been identified. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, police said.

The identity of the man who died will not be released until the medical examiner identifies him and notifies his family.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

