Senzatela, Story Key Rockies’ 12-3 Win Over Giants

April 22, 2017 8:52 PM
DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela got his third win in four major league starts, Trevor Story homered for the second straight night and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 12-3 Saturday night.

Charlie Blackmon tripled and homered and Mark Reynolds also homered for the Rockies, who have won five of six and can sweep the Giants with a win Sunday. San Francisco has lost five of six and dropped to 6-12 overall, worst in the NL.

Senzatela (3-0) allowed four hits and struck out three while walking none. The rookie right-hander was buoyed early as the Rockies got three runs in the first inning, capped by Reynolds’ fifth homer of the season.

Matt Moore (1-3) went four innings and allowed six runs and nine hits, including home runs by Story and Blackmon during a three-run fourth.

