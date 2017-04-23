4 Kayakers Rescued From Waters Near San Francisco’s Pier 54

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four kayakers were rescued from the waters near Pier 54 in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.
A firefighter said a distress call came in at 4:23 p.m., for three kayakers that were about 500 meters from the pier needing rescue.
According to fire officials, the San Francisco Police Marine Unit 7 removed four people total from the water, and took them to Pier 52 to be
evaluated by medical personnel.
Further information about the condition of the kayakers, or why they needed rescue was not immediately available.