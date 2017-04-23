Mariners Exact Vengeance In 11-1 Drubbing Of The A’s

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs, Taylor Motter hit his first career grand slam and the Seattle Mariners routed the Oakland Athletics 11-1 on Sunday.

Robinson Cano added two hits and Yovani Gallardo (1-2) pitched into the seventh for his first win with Seattle. The Mariners ended a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 11 road games.

Oakland had won five in a row.

Cruz drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a five-run third. He hit a three-run homer in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth.

Motter drove a 1-0 pitch from Andrew Triggs (3-1) over the wall in left-center in the third. It was Motter’s second homer in four games and No. 5 this season overall.

Triggs, who had not allowed an earned run in 17 2/3 innings over three starts, gave up six in 4 2/3 against Seattle. His ERA rose from 0.00 to 2.42.

Gallardo, an All-Star in 2010 for Baltimore who was acquired by Seattle in an offseason trade, was sharp while beating the A’s for the first time in seven career starts. Gallardo struck out a season-high seven and allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings.

Ryon Healy had two hits and scored the A’s only run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: Sonny Gray (lat strain) struck out six and allowed one hit over five innings with Single-A Stockton on Saturday. The right-hander is scheduled to expand to 75 pitches with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday before possibly rejoining the big league club. … RHP Kendall Graveman (right shoulder strain) will throw a bullpen Monday.

WORTH NOTING

The A’s acquired outfielder Ryan LaMarre in a trade from the Angels in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named.

UP NEXT

A’s: Right-hander Jesse Hahn pitches Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Angels. Hahn is coming off his strongest start of the season after allowing one run over six innings against Texas on Wednesday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed