San Jose 911 Call Center Working Again After Technical Issues

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The 911 call center in San Jose is back up and receiving calls after having problems Sunday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
San Jose police said its 911-call center was experiencing technical issues Sunday afternoon.
Residents and visitors who were having trouble reaching emergency personnel by calling 911 were advised to try (408) 277-8911, according to a Twitter message by police at 12:56 p.m.
Police said as of 2:46 p.m. the system was running, however there may still be delays.