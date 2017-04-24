2 Inmates Killed In A Northern California Prison Over The Weekend

April 24, 2017 10:04 PM
SOLEDAD (AP) — State authorities say the weekend deaths of two inmates at a Northern California prison are being investigated as unrelated homicides.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Monday officials consider 22-year-old Cedric Saunders’ cellmate at Salinas Valley State Prison a suspect in his death.

Saunders was found dead in his cell Saturday. His cellmate, 45-year-old Andy Loni, has been rehoused in a segregation unit.

The department says prison officials on Saturday also found 61-year-old David Bobst dead in his cell. He was the cell’s only occupant. No other information about his slaying was released.

The state prison in Monterey County holds about 3,500 minimum and maximum custody male inmates.

