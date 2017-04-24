49ers Might Go Smart Over Sexy In NFL Draft

(KPIX 5) — Draft week is finally here, and for the 49ers that means new faces calling the shots in the San Francisco war room. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will have to decide what to do with the second overall pick.

Bay Area News Group’s 49ers beat writer Cam Inman joined Dennis O’Donnell on Gameday to analyze what will happen on Thursday in Philadelphia.

“In John Lynch’s contract, he can control the draft and the 90-man roster, but he’s not going to do that without Kyle’s serious input,” said Inman of the 49ers’ new hierarchy which is now missing old general manager Trent Baalke for the first time in seven years.

The Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick, and draft experts almost unanimously say they will take Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett. After that, predictions are slightly cloudy.

“The 49ers need a quarterback, but there’s not a consensus top quarterback,” said Inman who pointed to North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.

Defensively San Francisco gave up the most yards per game in the league last year, and many mock drafts have the 49ers selecting Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas.

“I like Solomon Thomas,” said Inman. “But I don’t think he’s the right fit for the 49ers.”

Thomas would be the team’s third defensive lineman selected in the first round in the last three years.

So what will the 49ers do? Inman feels the front office will trade back in the draft to gain more picks.

“Unless they’ve fallen in love with someone we don’t know, they absolutely want to trade out,” he said. “They have so many needs to fill on this team.”