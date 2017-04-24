7.1 Earthquake Shakes Off Coast Of Chile

(CBS SF) — A major earthquake has struck off the coast of Chile Monday afternoon.
The earthquake measured a 7.1 magnitude and struck at 6:38 p.m. local time (2:38 p.m. Pacific Time) about 27 miles west of the coastal city of Valparaiso, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It was followed by at least three aftershocks, each measuring at least a 5.0 magnitude.
Authorities in Chile announced the evacuation of coastal communities in the Valparaiso region, but the evacuations were canceled after it was determined the a tsunami was not imminent.
There were reports of power outages, suspension of metro train service and traffic jams in Valparaiso and neighboring areas.
So far, no reports of major damage or injuries.