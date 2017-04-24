Car Slams Into Home Near Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – A vehicle crashed into a house late Sunday night in unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
According to a CHP dispatcher, at 11:34 p.m. the CHP received a report of a crash in the 2400 block of San Miguel Drive across from Margaret Drive near Walnut Creek.
According to the dispatcher, a white Mercedes-Benz crashed into a house. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be involved in the incident, the dispatcher said.
Crews responded and the scene was cleared at 1:14 a.m.
No arrests were made and there were no injuries reported, according to the dispatcher.
Further details were not immediately available.
