Car Slams Into Home Near Walnut Creek

April 24, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: Car Into Home, Contra Costa County, Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – A vehicle crashed into a house late Sunday night in unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to a CHP dispatcher, at 11:34 p.m. the CHP received a report of a crash in the 2400 block of San Miguel Drive across from Margaret Drive near Walnut Creek.

According to the dispatcher, a white Mercedes-Benz crashed into a house. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be involved in the incident, the dispatcher said.
Crews responded and the scene was cleared at 1:14 a.m.

No arrests were made and there were no injuries reported, according to the dispatcher.

Further details were not immediately available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia