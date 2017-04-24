Cops Break Up Huge Fight At SJ Wedding When Guests Trade Blows After Bride, Groom Exchange Vows

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — It will definitely be a wedding a pair of San Jose newlyweds will never forget, that’s for sure. After they exchanged their vows and rings, their guests started trading punches.

It was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives for the young couple, but it all went downhill when a group of guests starting arguing. Wedding bells soon turned into wedding bell blows.

Willis Pacheco was the bartender on duty that night and he saw it all. He says all of a sudden someone threw what he calls a “superman punch”.

“He just kinda came flying in,” said Pacheco. “He just jumped, flying in with a superman punch. He hit someone because I saw him going backwards towards our fence line wall.”

Then family and friends piled in, including members of the bridal party.

“And from there, everybody just jumped in — women, younger women, and then friends of groom friends of the bride,” says Pacheco.



He says the guests were drinking mostly Bud Lite and it doesn’t look like weapons were involved, only fists.

Pacheco then got the attention of two San Jose police officers who were already there working as paid security. They called for backup and a short time later, a small army of officers arrived to break up the fight.

It’s unclear how many people were arrested, but police took away at least one woman in handcuffs.

The building is home to SF Nova Alianca, a local Portuguese band that rents out the hall for special events. They have a warning for any would-be troublemakers.

“Rent it, have a good time, enjoy yourselves, but don’t start, because you will either go to jail, or you’ll suffer the consequences,” Pacheco says.

How did the bride and groom take it?

“Very hard, man,” says Pacheco. “They were very disappointed, lots of tears.”