Crash Involving Two Semi-Trucks Shuts Down Antioch Bridge

RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — An injury accident involving two semi-trucks on the Sacramento County side of the Antioch Bridge has shut down the span in both directions, according to CHP.
The accident was first reported on the California Highway Patrol live traffic information website shortly after 10 a.m. CHP reported that both trucks were on fire.
The Solano County Fire Department was contacted to request support and an air ambulance.
The trucks were off the roadway, but CHP still issued a Sig Alert shutting down State Route 160 including the Antioch Bridge shortly after 10:30 a.m.
As of 11:30 a.m., there was no estimated time to reopen the bridge.