King And Queen Crowned For Carnaval Celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Veteran dancers Tiombe Valone and Antoine Hunter have been named the King and Queen for the 2017 Carnaval San Francisco celebration.

The pair out-battled 18 other dancers for the honor as hundreds of Carnaval lovers looked on and impressed a panel of esteemed judges that included San Francisco State Emeritus Professor of Theater Arts and Ethnic Studies Carlo Barón, veteran Afro-Cuban dancer Roberto Borrell, Afro Contemporary and Latin Dance instructor Tika Morgan, veteran dancer Michelle Martin and choreographer Conceição Damasceno.

Tiombe, an employee of the San Francisco Department of Health, began dancing at an early age. She has danced in Carnaval in Bahia, Brasil and is a member of Aguas Dance Company and Almazônica Dance Ensemble.

She says for her dance is an expression of individuality and freedom.

Hunter has overcome the lose of his hearing to become a remarkable dancer. His a native San Francisco who believes “dance is a way to express oneself, and also a way to bring love, laughter, power, wisdom and healing to ourselves.”

Among his many honors, Hunter is the founder and director of the Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival.