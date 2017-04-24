Accused Oakland Oikos University Shooter Fit For Trial, Judge Rules

April 24, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Oakland, Oakland School Massacre, Oikos University, One Goh

OAKLAND (AP) — A judge has decided that a defendant is mentally competent to stand trial for killing seven former classmates at a small Oakland Christian college in 2012.

The East Bay Times reports a trial was ordered Friday for One Goh. He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The former nursing student is charged with killing seven and injuring three during an April 2, 2012, rampage on the Oakland campus of Oikos University.

The trial had been put on hold in 2015 after a judge determined Goh had a mental illness that prevented him from rationally assisting his attorneys with his defense.

Prosecutors say Goh dropped out of Oikos several months before the shooting and wanted his tuition refunded.

