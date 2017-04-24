Sights, Sounds Of Carnaval Bring Life To Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — For the last 39 years, the annual Carnaval San Francisco celebration has been a vibrant part of the fabric of San Francisco’s Mission District.

The highlight of the two-day festival that takes place over Memorial Day weekend, May 27th and May 28th, will be the annual parade that starts at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 24th and Bryant Streets and then proceeds west to Mission Street.

The movable celebration pulsates with comparsas — groups of singers, musicians and dancers — dressed in brilliant costumes pulsating to the beat of music from Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Trinidad, Tobago, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Guatemala, Africa, Chile and Haiti.

Add in the wonderful smells drifting from the many food stands — and it’s hard not to have an amazing experience.

This year’s festival’s theme is “El Corazón de San Pancho/The Heart of San Francisco.”

“Even though the name San Pancho is embraced by many Latinos in the Mission District to refer to their community, it is a name that can refer to all of San Francisco’s sense of unity, inclusion and multicultural pride,” the organizers said.