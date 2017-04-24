Assembly Considers Speed Cameras In San Francisco, San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The Assembly Transportation Committee is set to vote Monday in Sacramento on a five-year pilot program that would permit the limited use of cameras to catch speeders in the Bay Area.

Assembly Bill 342 would allow speed cameras to snap a photo of a car in San Jose or San Francisco going over ten miles per hour above the speed limit. Drivers would then be sent a $100 ticket.

Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) co-authored the bill.

“We’ve had just an epidemic of folks who have been dying on our streets, we’ve had 88 people die on the streets of San Francisco and San Jose in this past year,” Chiu said. “We’ve got to deal with that.”

Chiu said the cameras would only be installed in areas with a documented history of crashes. The automated ticket would not count against one’s driving record.

If the pilot program is successful, it could go statewide.