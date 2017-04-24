Teens Commandeer BART Train In Violent Takeover Robbery Of Passengers

(CBS SF) — Passengers on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train were robbed, and in some cases beaten, when dozens of juveniles stormed aboard the train and forced them to give up their property, police said.

The incident happened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum Station in Oakland aboard a Dublin/Pleasanton-bound train.

BART Police said witnesses reported 50 to 60 juveniles jumping the fare gates and going to the platform. After boarding the train the They boarded the train they “committed multiple strongarm robberies of bags and cell phones,” according to a police report.

At least two people were hurt and were treated by paramedics for facial and head injuries.

The teens all fled into the surrounding neighborhood near the Coliseum before any officers could arrive, police said.

Last week, BART announced the hiring of new Police Chief Carlos Rojas, who is looking to increase the number of police officers on trains and in stations.

The agency is also in the process of replacing decoy cameras on trains with real ones after a 19-year-old was shot and killed aboard a train at the West Oakland station with no video evidence.