Truck Carrying Potentially Dangerous Radioactive Material Stolen In NW Mexico

April 24, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Iridium 192, Jalisco, Mexico, Radioactive, Truck Stolen, X-Ray material

MEXICO CITY (CBS/AP) — Mexican authorities say a company’s pickup truck carrying industrial X-ray equipment that uses radioactive material has been stolen in northwestern Mexico.

The Interior Department says the truck was stolen Sunday in Tlaquepaque, a town in Jalisco state.

The missing radioactive material is iridium-192. The agency said Monday that the material could pose a health hazard if removed from its container and not handled correctly.

There have been several such thefts in Mexico in recent years, but the radioactive materials have been recovered.

