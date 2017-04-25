5 Injured Overnight In 3 Separate Oakland Shootings

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Five men were wounded in three unrelated shootings in East Oakland over a six-hour period Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, police said.

A shooting in the 10600 block of E Street at 5:59 p.m. Monday injured three men aged 22, 27 and 32, according to police.

The 22-year-old man is in critical condition, the 32-year-old man is in stable condition and the 27-year-old man has been treated and released, police said.

A shooting in the 6200 block of Avenal Avenue at 9:22 p.m. injured a 33-year-old man, who’s in critical but stable condition, police said.

A shooting in the 6200 block of Sunnymere Avenue at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday injured a 19-year-old man, who’s in critical but stable condition, police said.

No one has been arrested for any of the three shootings, according to police.

