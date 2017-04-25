8-Foot Stiletto At SJ City Hall Stands For Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — An 8-foot-tall stiletto pump has been placed outside San Jose City Hall to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Standing eight feet tall and bright orange, the stiletto at the entrance of will stop you in your own shoes.

That’s exactly what Tanis Crosby wanted. She’s the CEO of Silicon Valley YWCA.

“We want to grab the attention and we want to make,” said Crosby. “Sure communities know that we’re rallying folks for a good cause.”

She has hopes as high as the stiletto’s heel to get as many men as possible to walk in stilettos for San Jose’s International Walk to End Violence Against Women happening in June.

For students at the Academy of Self-defense in Santa Clara, they’ve learned sexual assault happens more than some may think.

“I think that a lot of people think that rape and sexual assault happens with some creepy person jumping out of a bush,” said Anh Clemens, a student at the Academy.

In 2015, San Jose Police say they investigated 375 rape cases. Last year, that number jumped to 451. That’s an increase of more than 20 percent.

Unfortunately, many times the attacker is someone the victim knows.

“There are also those who unfortunately know someone maybe it’s a bad relationship or an unhealthy relationship and Maybe they’re not willing to leave,” says Ralph King, General Manager of the Academy.

Adds Clemens, “You never want to be in that situation, but if you are, then you want to be prepared.”