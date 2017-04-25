Coroner Warns Of Deadly Heroin After Fatal Santa Rosa Overdoses

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Coroner’s office issued a warning Tuesday of an alarming number of suspected heroin overdose deaths in less than a week, authorities said.

According to a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office, the county coroner has investigated nine deaths attributed to likely heroin overdoses in the space of only five days.

The release noted that the final cause of death has not been determined in any of the cases, authorities wanted to go public with the information to warn locals of the disturbing trend.

The coroner’s office noted that all nine fatalities happened in the Santa Rosa area.

The office said there are concerns that the heroin being distributed in Santa Rosa is extremely volatile and potentially toxic. The coroner warned all health, rehabilitation and treatment centers should be aware of the potentially dangerous drug and take any possible signs of overdose among patients very seriously.

The coroners office advises that anyone exhibiting signs or symptoms of heroin overdose should seek medical treatment immediately and call 9-1-1 if necessary.