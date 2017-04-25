Christian Arroyo’s Mom Now A Believer

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Christian Arroyo is in the San Francisco Giants starting lineup for the second straight night, and the major league reality is finally sinking in for his mom Kim Drummond.

“He’s a bit of a jokester,” Drummond said of the phone conversation she had with Arroyo when the Giants front office informed him that he was headed to AT&T Park. “I could hear the emotion in his voice, that’s when I knew he was being serious.”

“By the time she figured out what was going on she started balling her eyes out,” Arroyo told KPIX 5 sports director Dennis O’Donnell.

Drummond was unable to see her son’s first big league game on Monday, but was on the field during batting practice a night later snapping photos with her camera.

“She’s been able to watch me in the minor leagues, but there’s nothing like being able to watch me at a big league stadium,” said Arroyo who faces 3-time Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw in his second major league start.

According to Baseball America, Arroyo is the Giants second rated prospect. He hit .446 in 16 games with the Sacramento Rivercats, and essentially forced the Giants to call him up after their sluggish start.

The Giants selected Arroyo 25th overall in the 2013 MLB draft out of Hernando High School in Brooksville, FL.

“He wanted to make the big leagues by the time he was 21, and he did it. Next month he’ll be 22,” said Drummond with a chuckle.

If his age doesn’t apply enough pressure, the Giants gave Arroyo Will Clark’s old number 22. Arroyo wasn’t even born when Clark last wore the orange and black uniform for the Giants in 1993.

“He told me there are hits in it…wear it proudly,” Arroyo said.