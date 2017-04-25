Disney Sets Release Date For ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ And ‘Indiana Jones V’

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — “Star Wars” is coming back to the summer movie season.

On Tuesday, The Walt Disney Co. and San Francisco-based Lucasfilm announced that the Colin Trevorrow-directed “Star Wars: Episode IX” would fly into theaters on May 24, 2019, making it the first in the main trilogy to debut in the summer box office season, which kicks off at the beginning of May.

Both “The Force Awakens” and the upcoming “The Last Jedi” were December releases, as was the “Star Wars” spinoff Rogue One.

The “Star Wars” anthology film focused on young Han Solo will test the Memorial Day weekend first with its previously announced May 25, 2018, release.

Disney also set a barrage of release dates for the next few years, including for the fifth Indiana Jones film, the live-action The Lion King and Frozen 2.

The still-untitled Indiana Jones movie was pushed back a year and was now set to arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020, with Steven Spielberg returning as director along with star Harrison Ford.

Director Jon Favreau’s live-action Lion King, featuring Donald Glover as Simba, was expected to debut on July 19, 2019, while the animated sequel to the smash-hit Frozen will come later that year on Nov. 27, 2019.

Disney also pushed its 3-D animated film Gigantic back two years to November 2020.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

