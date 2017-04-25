Driver Killed In Solo Vehicle Crash On I-780 Near Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The driver of a vehicle died when it crashed on eastbound Interstate Highway 780 in unincorporated Solano County near Vallejo, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 10:56 a.m. near Glen Cove Road and the Solano County coroner’s office was called to the scene at 11:14 a.m., CHP Officer Eric Anderson said.
CHP officials said the vehicle overturned and was blocking all lanes of Highway 780 as of 11:45 a.m.
