LA High-Speed Car Chase Comes To Dramatic End

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (AP) — An early morning high-speed pursuit around southeast Los Angeles County has ended with police opening fire on the car when it reached a dead-end and turned around and drove toward officers.
One person crawled out of the car and surrendered shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday and officers pulled a second person out and could be seen performing CPR.
TV news helicopters followed the pursuit as the car raced at extreme speeds on streets, boulevards and freeways, narrowly missing collisions with other vehicles.
It finally came to an end when the car turned down a road that led to a closed gate and the driver turned back toward officers,
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the pursuit originated in Long Beach, but there are no details on what prompted it.
