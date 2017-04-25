Madonna Calls Potential Biopic Producers Charlatans And Fools

"Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story" - Madonna April 25, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Biopic, Blond Ambition, Charlatans, Fool's, Madonna, reaction, Universal Pictures

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Universal Studios recently picked up the rights to Elyse Hollander’s “Blonde Ambition” screenplay and is developing a Madonna biopic by the same name.

The film will center around the iconic superstar’s early life in 1980s New York and the events surrounding her debut album and apparently, Madonna isn’t happy about it.

Taking to social media to publicly express her disapproval, she wrote, “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. 📚Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. 🤡. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society. ✍️🙃”

Check out the post below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia