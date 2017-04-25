Meet The 2017 Carnaval San Francisco Grand Marshals

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area dance legend Blanche Brown and seven-time Grammy nominated musician John Santos have been named the grand marshals for the 2017 Carnaval San Francisco pade, according to event organizers.

The 39th annual parade will take place at 9:30 a.m. On May 28th in San Francisco’s Mission District and be livestreamed on CBSSF.com.

Brown says her dream was always to be a dancer. In 1988, she formed the dance troupe Group Petit La Croix to fully express and visually explain the Haitian culture by combining western choreography and techniques with traditional Haitian dance and drumming.

She then went on to teach dance at UCLA, Hayward State, Sonoma State, C-Santa Cruz. Blanche has taught classes at Mills College, Santa Clara University, The Modern Dance Center, The Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts, and at Third Wave Dance House in San Francisco for many years.

Over the years Blanche has been widely recognized for her contribution to the dance community. In 1977 she was the first dancer to be appointed to the San Francisco Arts Commission. In 2003 she was President of the Board of World Arts West. And in 2008 Blanche received the Malonga Casquelourd Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Ethnic Dance and Music. Today, Blanche still teaches and challenges people from all walks of life, including occasionally her own niece and granddaughters, at ODC in San Francisco. Blanche continues to teach, dance, and preform with inspirational grace and enthusiasm. At 81 years old, Blanche continues to defy limitations and expand the parameters of dance.

“All my life I wanted to be a dancer…”

With this thought in mind, Blanche Brown returned to college to study dance in 1970. Becoming a dancer at the age of 35 could be considered by some as an unrealistic goal, but Blanche brown has lived her entire life defying limitations.

The awakening ethnic consciousness of the late 60s propelled her into an in-depth study of African-American Culture. Through the study of physical education and dance at San Francisco State, Blanche explored all the possibilities of movement, from ballet, jazz, folk dance and tap. Simultaneously, Blanche began to dance with the Wajumbe ethnic dance troupe, including African based dance forms in her repertoire. With Wajumbe, Blanche performed all over California at colleges, universities, community centers… even prisons! Blanche graduated from San Francisco State University in 1974 with her Bachelors Degree in Physical Education with an emphasis on Dance. Since then dance has dominated her life.

African rhythm struck a deep chord in Blanche, beginning an artistic investigation that led her to West Africa in 1974. Performing with Wajumbe throughout Nigeria, Blanche absorbed the rich spiritual influences ever-present in West Africa. Her rediscovery of West African culture changed her personal outlook in the African contribution to society as a whole. She realized that African rhythm and dance was universal and applicable to all people, all color, and all ages. Her travels lead her to France in 1979, where she taught a series of ethnic dance workshops in Nice. These classes included dancers of all ages, abilities, and ethnicities.

The African experience awakened Blanche’s interest in the spiritual aspects of ethnic dance. In New York City Blanche began investigating the Haitian influences on dance, and was fascinated by the spiritual connection to the Yourba culture. New York became a cultural mecca for the politically-displaced Haitian artists and musicians; an ideal environment for Blanche’s studies of the deeper aspects of dance. In 1981, Blanche was initiated into the Yoruba religion as a priestess of Oshun and she is a respected elder of the voudon religion in Northern California.

In 1988, Blanche formed the dance troupe Group Petit La Croix. Blanche created the troupe to fully express and visually explain the Haitian culture by combining western choreography and techniques with traditional Haitian dance and drumming. Blanche has since taught ethnic dance the California University system from UCLA to Hayward, Sonoma, to Santa Cruz. Blanche has taught classes at Mills College, Santa Clara University, The Modern Dance Center, The Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts, and at Third Wave Dance House in San Francisco for many years.

Over the years Blanche has been widely recognized for her contribution to the dance community. In 1977 she was the first dancer to be appointed to the San Francisco Arts Commission. In 2003 she was President of the Board of World Arts West. And in 2008 Blanche received the Malonga Casquelourd Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Ethnic Dance and Music. Today, Blanche still teaches and challenges people from all walks of life, including occasionally her own niece and granddaughters, at ODC in San Francisco. Blanche continues to teach, dance, and preform with inspirational grace and enthusiasm. At 81 years old, Blanche continues to defy limitations and expand the parameters of dance.