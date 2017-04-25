Miley Cyrus Plays New Character In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2’

The filmmakers have kept her involvement under wraps. April 25, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Comic Book, Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, Marvel Studios, Miley Cyrus, Sylvester Stallone, Volume 3

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – The Guardians of the Galaxy gang is back for Volume 2, this time with even more familiar faces and voices among the cast. At the film’s London premiere, director James Gunn announced that Miley Cyrus has “half a second” in the movie as a new character. The blink-and-you-miss-it appearance sounds pivotal, nevertheless.

“Well, I can’t really tell you guys because it’s a spoiler in itself to talk about it,” he said. “But, near the very end of the movie, there’s a new character introduced for just a moment who speaks for half a second with Sylvester Stallone.”

Gunn said he simply called Miley up to ask if she’d be willing to lend her vocal talent to the movie — and she said yes. In future installments, the “Wrecking Ball” singer could factor even more prominently into the plot.

“I love her voice, I think it’s amazing. [It has] a great harshness to it that is awesome. It would be perfect for a robot,” he said. “I would love to see Miley come back and do more stuff with us and I’d love to see that character come back. It’s a real fun character, I have good things in store.”


