Police Get Ready As Pundit Ann Coulter Insists On Public Speech In Berkeley

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — UC Berkeley is bracing for conservative pundit Ann Coulter.

Coulter is set to speak at Sproul Plaza and police explained to us their plan to keep people safe.

In just the last couple of hours, we’ve learned one organization is pulling out of the Coulter event over safety concerns.

The speech is still expected to go on Thursday.

Young America’s Foundation will not be moving forward with an event at Berkeley on April 27 due to the lack of assurances for protections from foreseeable violence from unrestrained leftist agitators.

Berkeley should be ashamed for creating this hostile atmosphere.

On February 1 there was a protest that stopped former Breitbart editor Milo Yianopolous from speaking at Berkeley

Then, on march 4 in downtown Berkeley a pro-Trump demonstration got violent

And about two weeks ago, on April 15 there was another clash between pro and anti-Trump protesters in Civic Center Park.

It seems like the city has been under siege.

Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood said, “I’m not the only one concerned, I’m sure our entire community is concerned that we have to deal with this.”

Fearing more violence, university officials cancelled a speech by conservative pundit Ann Coulter, but she says she will show up anyway.

Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer for the student group that sponsored the Coulter event says the police aren’t doing enough to protect conservative speakers

“They don’t do anything. They won’t lift a finger, they won’t protect you, they won’t arrest anybody and unless you are literally about to be killed in front of their eyes they won’t do anything.”

Chief Greenwood says the media is to blame for only showing the most violent parts.

“It’ a false frame or a myth that somehow we’re not doing anything.”

There is a long history of public demonstrations in Berkeley but chief greenwood says this time, it’s different.

It’s a new scenario. That there’ll be planned events where eccentrically two sides are showing up to square off and where at least that many people in addition are coming to watch from 3 to 6 inches away or from a foot away.

This mix of people fighting with people just watching keeps the police on the sidelines.

There are a lot of people who are watching technically not breaking the law 18:58 but upon whom, if we were to use force we would be held to the highest level of accountability.

Coulter has said she’ll show up on Thursday, despite her canceled event.

Greenwood said, “I’m confident that we’re focused on safety not only for Ms. Coulter but for everybody involved…our goal is to make it a safe event for everyone involved and that’s it.”