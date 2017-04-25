Kidnap Attempt Of Woman In San Francisco Thwarted, Man Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police arrested a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman Saturday night in San Francisco, according to police.
At 8:50 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Steiner Street when the suspect parked his vehicle, exited and grabbed her.
According to police, a witness saw the incident and tried to intervene, causing the suspect to flee in the vehicle and drive south on Steiner Street.
Police later located and arrested the suspect, who is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old.
The victim was not injured, police said.
