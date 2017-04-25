San Jose Looks At Self-Driving Cars To Bring Passengers To Airport

SAN JOSE (KCBS) – Instead of extending light rail to the airport, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the city is considering a less costly option: installing a lane of traffic for autonomous vehicles only.
A fleet of robo-cars would then transport passengers from Mineta San Jose International Airport to the Diridon Train Station quickly and cost effectively.
Bloomberg automotive reporter Keith Naughton said self-driving cars do sometimes have trouble when mixing with human drivers.
“Driverless cars follow the law, which the rest of us human drivers don’t always do,” Naughton said. “So they drive very cautiously, people don’t expect that and they’re driving into the back of them.”
According to The Mercury News, in two months the city will ask self-driving car companies to submit proposals for autonomous only lanes in San Jose that would solve specific transportation challenges.