Thieves Steal $24K Worth Of Goods From Apple Store In Corte Madera

April 25, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Apple Store, Burglary, Corte Madera, Thieves

CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) — Several thieves stormed the Apple Store in Corte Madera and made off with $24,000 worth of merchandise Monday night.

It happened just after closing around 8 p.m. Police said the store doors were not locked because there were customers inside.

The burglars were described as 5 suspects in their late teens, early 20s. They rushed the doors, grabbed two computers, three iPads and 17 iPhones, then ran off toward back of Macys.

Anyone with information was being asked to contact the Central Marin Authority at 415 927-5150.

