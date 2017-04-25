Vandal Writes ‘KKK’ On Car Before Setting It On Fire In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KPIX 5) — Vacaville police want to know who spray-painted KKK on the door of a Mercedes before lighting the car on fire.

Just after 9 p.m. on Monday, a car parked on Williams Street near Merchant Street went up in flames in front of a Vacaville gas station.

Investigators soon realized that the vandals had left a disturbing message.

“It’s indicative of a hate crime and we take it very seriously,” police said.

Esmie Vanta works nearby and like many in the neighborhood, he’s never seen something like this.

Dr. William O’Connor said, “This is very uncharacteristic for this neighborhood and Vacaville in general.”

Police are investigating the fire as an arson and believe it somehow started from inside the vehicle.

Claire Neely said, “I’m ashamed of whoever did this…whoever did this isn’t speaking for our community.”

Police believe the vehicle was secured when the owner left and are trying to determine how someone gained entry into the car.

The car was towed away Tuesday afternoon.

Its owner did not wish to speak on camera and is uncertain if he is the target.

Police said, “he didn’t witness anyone approach the vehicle and he couldn’t provide any suspect info as to motive for this. Or problems with anyone that may be responsible for this.”

The ground still blackened and the scars of the fire can be seen going up this telephone pole.

Neely said, “I hope that they get caught and that they have to reimburse the people…maybe serve a little jail time and a lot of community service.”