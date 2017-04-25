Watch Depeche Mode Ask ‘Where’s the Revolution?’ On ‘Late Late Show’

Their world tour kicks off in a week. April 25, 2017 10:02 AM
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Depeche Mode’s world tour to support Spirit kicks off May 5th in Stockholm, and the band squeezed in another American TV appearance before hitting the road.

The icons stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform a stirring rendition of Where’s the Revolution from their new album, which came out March 17th. Dave Gahan and company dressed in all black under glowing red spotlights, setting a stark and severe tone with pared-down instrumentals. The set on Corden emphasized the song’s political overtones, which Gahan said were meant “in a very sarcastic, English way.”

“I wouldn’t call this a political album,” Gahan told Rolling Stone, “because I don’t listen to music in a political way. But it’s definitely about humanity and our place in that.”

The North American leg of Depeche Mode’s 2017 tour kicks off in August at Salt Lake City’s USANA Amphitheatre. Their Bay Area tour stops will be at SAP Center in San Jose on October 8th and at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on the 10th.

Watch their Late Late Show appearance below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

