White Power Groups Banding Together To Make America Great Again For Whites

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS Sf) — Extremist groups are joining together with a shared goal of making America great again — for whites.

A consortium of organizations composed of white nationalists and white separatists called the Nationalist Front is marking its first anniversary this month. It plans a gathering this weekend in rural Kentucky.

White nationalists recently made headlines in Berkeley, California, ground zero for the progressive ‘peace and love’ movement of the 60s and 70s when white supremacist Nathan Damigo was caught on video punching a woman in the face. It happened during a violent confrontation with anti-facist groups at an ‘alt-right’ Patriot Day protest. Damigo heads the white nationalist group Identity Evropa whose slogans on flyers distributed around the CSU Stanislaus campus include “Let’s Become Great Again” and “Protect Your Heritage.”

Meanwhile, leaders of a new Ku Klux Klan alliance formed in March say they are uniting chapters around the country.

White extremists are seldom good at working together. Watchdogs say white extremists typically can’t work together because of jealousy and infighting.

But leaders say they’re united as never before.

A spokesman for the Nationalist Front says member groups are now collaborating on things such as video presentations and propaganda. The group has quit using swastikas in an attempt to broaden its appeal.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.