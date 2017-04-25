Wild Turkey Marks Territory At South San Francisco Police Station

April 25, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: South San Francisco, South San Francisco Police, Turkey

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An unusual visitor paid a visit to South San Francisco police Tuesday morning: a wayward turkey.

The turkey showed up in the police station garage, according to Twitter and Facebook posts by the Police Department displaying a photo of the errant bird perched atop a black and white police car.

“Aside from marking its territory on some of the vehicles, the turkey seems more interested in joining the K9 unit,” reads the post on the department’s Facebook page.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been notified “so the turkey will soon have proper care and environment,” police said in the Facebook post.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia