Wild Turkey Marks Territory At South San Francisco Police Station

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An unusual visitor paid a visit to South San Francisco police Tuesday morning: a wayward turkey.

The turkey showed up in the police station garage, according to Twitter and Facebook posts by the Police Department displaying a photo of the errant bird perched atop a black and white police car.

“Aside from marking its territory on some of the vehicles, the turkey seems more interested in joining the K9 unit,” reads the post on the department’s Facebook page.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been notified “so the turkey will soon have proper care and environment,” police said in the Facebook post.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.