Afghan Immigrant Runs Into Trouble Registering First Car

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A man from Afghanistan who was granted a visa in the U.S. after assisting troops overseas recently discovered just how complicated the process of registering a car can be for immigrants.

In the end an agency that helps immigrants to ConsumerWatch for additional assistance.

For relocated father of three Ru-Hulla Sharifi, buying a car in America has been a complex journey.

The Afghan immigrant recently purchased one-year-old salvaged Honda for his growing family. He paid the fees and taxes and bought insurance.

But before he could complete the registration process by getting the car inspected, he got into an accident and totaled the vehicle.

“I didn’t know what to do; the next step,” said Sharifi.

Alex Hsu works with No One Left Behind, an organization that helps Iraqis and Afghanis who have assisted U.S. and allied troops resettle in the U.S.

He said Sharifi’s struggle after the accident was understandable.

“It’s an overwhelming experience for anyone,” said Hsu. “He was stuck with a 20,000 check he couldn’t deposit.”

Because his car’s registration wasn’t complete, Sharifi’s insurer Geico issued a check to both to him and the company that sold him the car.

The company is now out of business, further complicating matters.

“The bank told me we could not cash the check,” said Sharifi.

Even Hsu was at a loss as to how he could help resolve the situation.

“I realized I was in over my head,” he said.

That was when Hsu contacted ConsumerWatch.

It was determined that the DMV needed proof the car was totaled to complete the registration. Once Sharifi got them the document, he got a new check from Geico he could cash.

I feel great because i was backed up by someone who really care, said Sharifi.

Registering a salvaged vehicle is more complicated and usually requires an inspection by the CHP.

Salvaged cars must be registered within 30 days of purchase. For new vehicles, owners only have 20 days.

Consumers should keep in mind that whenever you buy or sell a car, you must report the transfer of ownership to the DMV within 10 days.