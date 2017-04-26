‘Best.Cover.Ever’ Brings Emerging Artists To YouTube

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – On Wednesday, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America announced the launch of a whole new type of music competition series. “Best.Cover.Ever” is set to debut on YouTube sometime at the end of the year.

Hosted by rapper and actor Ludacris, “Best.Cover.Ever” will take popular artists like Demi Lovato, The Backstreet Boys & Jason Derulo, pair them with contestants for the chance to perform a cover of one of their songs. The winner will get to perform a duet with their mentor on YouTube.

Possible contestants can send a video audition by May 19th. The songs to perform include Jason Derulo’s “Trumpets,” Backstreet Boys’ “As Long As You Love Me” and Demi Lovato’s “Confident.”

More artist/participants will be announced later. More information can be found on their website, thebestcoverever.com.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.