Santa Clara Co. Observes ‘Denim Day’ To Raise Awareness About Sexual Assault

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County is participating in “Denim Day” on Wednesday to back an awareness campaign against sexual assault and violence.
The event started in 1999 in Los Angeles after an Italian appeals court overturned a man’s rape conviction because the woman he was accused of attacking wore tight jeans.
County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said wearing denim is one way to show solidarity with sex crime victims.
“This is an opportunity to remind people to call the police if they are aware of sexual assault. If they have been a victim, don’t be afraid. In this county, we respect you,” Chavez told KCBS
Organizers said that since 2011, at least 20 states in the U-S have marked the April date picked by the advocacy group Peace Over Violence.