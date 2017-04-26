FanimeCon Returns To The San Jose Convention Center

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/LIVE 105) – Fanimecon, Northern California’s biggest anime, manga, & Japanese culture convention returns to the San Jose Convention Center on Memorial Day Weekend, May 26th – 29th, 2017.
The “by fans, for fans” event is packed with non-stop video programming, cosplay, music, games, tournaments, and panels catered to the Bay Area’s biggest anime fans.
You can find a list of celebrities & musical guests at Fanime 2017 on their website.
In 2012, Jerell Hall of Anime Superstar gave us a video tour of what the local artists have in store at Fanimecon. Watch the rest of Hall’s interviews with local video game developers here:
(Video credit by OpenLine Media)
Registration for FanimeCon 2017 with an entrance fee of $85. You can register for a badge now or get one at the convention.
