FanimeCon Returns To The San Jose Convention Center

April 26, 2017 9:45 AM
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/LIVE 105) – Fanimecon, Northern California’s biggest anime, manga, & Japanese culture convention returns to the San Jose Convention Center on Memorial Day Weekend, May 26th – 29th, 2017.

The “by fans, for fans” event is packed with non-stop video programming, cosplay, music, games, tournaments, and panels catered to the Bay Area’s biggest anime fans.

You can find a list of celebrities & musical guests at Fanime 2017 on their website.

In 2012, Jerell Hall of Anime Superstar gave us a video tour of what the local artists have in store at Fanimecon. Watch the rest of Hall’s interviews with local video game developers here:

(Video credit by OpenLine Media)

Registration for FanimeCon 2017 with an entrance fee of $85. You can register for a badge now or get one at the convention.

