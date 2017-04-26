GAMEDAY BLOG: Arroyo Goes Deep, Giants Walk-Off Against Dodgers

That win’s got legs.
Hunter Pence gets credit for the game-winning sac fly, but this victory was about two players that weren’t even on the team three days ago. The Giants overcame a three-run deficit to “Beat LA” 4-3 in 10-innings.
Now the good stuff and our Top 5
- The way they won: Dodgers and Giants need games like this. Baseball demands it. The Giants have been beat up all season and took the field minus Brandon Crawford and Denard Span. To come from behind and steal one in extras could and should inject a little sweet emotion into that lowly clubhouse.
- The Rookie: Christian Arroyo hit his first home run and it came off Sergio Romo. I actually feel bad for Sergio who is off to a horrible start, but hey, he’s in Dodger Blue, right? Like the Giants, Arroyo is going to get his groove on. You could see it coming on a pitch that really wasn’t all that bad. Arroyo tried to suppress that 21-year-old smile but finally gave in when he approached the dugout.
- Bullpen: Four innings of two-hit, shutout baseball. Give it up to Okert, Strickland, Melancon and Law. Cueto gave up three runs in six innings, good enough to win a game, but Alex Wood was better, allowing just one hit over six shutout innings with an ERA standing at 2.29
- Bobby Evans: Dude made two great moves the last two days and they paid off. The additions injected two much-needed elements: offense and energy. Their names are Arroyo and Morse.
- Morse Code: Saving my best for last. I just love this guy. He plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played. Arroyo tried to act like he’d been there, done that. Not Morse. He was waving his arms and shouting like he’d just hit a home run on game seven of the World Series. He brought the park and the team to life. The Giants need that in the clubhouse.
