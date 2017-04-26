Early Morning Attack Near San Jose State Sends Woman To Hospital

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A woman was hospitalized after an attack by up to six female suspects near San Jose State University early Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers responded at 1:20 a.m. to a report of a fight involving a bottle as a weapon in the 100 block of East San Carlos Street, police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.
Police found the victim suffering visible injuries. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Garcia said.
The suspects, described as women in their mid-20s, remain at large Wednesday morning.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.