Early Morning Attack Near San Jose State Sends Woman To Hospital

April 26, 2017 7:55 AM
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A woman was hospitalized after an attack by up to six female suspects near San Jose State University early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 1:20 a.m. to a report of a fight involving a bottle as a weapon in the 100 block of East San Carlos Street, police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.

Police found the victim suffering visible injuries. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Garcia said.

The suspects, described as women in their mid-20s, remain at large Wednesday morning.

