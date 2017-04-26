KPIX Sky Drone 5: The Wildflowers Of The Carrizo Plain

SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS SF) — The winter storms have given birth to an explosion of color as the wildflowers have bloomed on the Carrizo Plain in San Luis Obispo County.
Thousands of visitors have taken the 5-hour drive southward from the Bay Area to witness and photograph the super bloom on the plain that includes the 246,812-acre Corrizo Plain National Monument.
Officials said the record winter rains have driven away the effects of several years of drought and created perfect conditions for wildflowers.
Here’s a unique bloom of the plain captured and shared with you from KPIX Sky Drone 5.