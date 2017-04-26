Woman Hospitalized After Early Morning Attack Near SJSU

April 26, 2017 7:23 PM
Assault, San Jose, San Jose police, Surveillance video

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized after an attack by up to six female suspects near San Jose State University early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 1:20 a.m. to a report of a fight involving a bottle as a weapon in the 100 block of East San Carlos Street, police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.

Surveillance video of the incident was later released by authorities.

Police found the victim suffering visible injuries. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Garcia said.

The suspects, described as women in their mid 20s, remain at large morning.

