49ers Select Stanford DE Solomon Thomas As Team’s 1st Pick In NFL Draft

NEW YORK (CBS SF) — Looking to help shore up its porous defense, the San Francisco 49ers selected Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas as the team’s first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Thursday.
The 49ers picked third overall after trading their original pick at No. 2 to the Chicago Bears for a 3rd round and 4th round pick along with another pick in 2018. The Bears used the No. 2 pick to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky from North Carolina.
Last season, Thomas received the Morris Trophy as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year while leading the Cardinal in tackles.
“He’s an extraordinary young man,” said Stanford head coach David Shaw said on NFL Network’s broadcast. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he does at the next level.”