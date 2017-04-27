Puppy Who Survived Abuse Up For Adoption In Oakland Shelter

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A 10-week-old puppy named “Ali” that almost died as a result of suspected animal cruelty is now available for adoption, according to Oakland Animal Services.

Named after Muhammad Ali “because she’s a little fighter,” animal services officials said the terrier mix had bows glued to her ears and a cord from a vacuum cleaner wrapped around her neck when she was brought to the vet with severe respiratory distress roughly two weeks ago.

Ali was in critical condition and it was unclear whether she would survive. She was placed in the care of an Animal Services veterinarian, and Friends of Oakland Animal Services paid for her medical expenses.

Animal Services officers investigate animal cruelty cases, but it can be difficult to prosecute them because of the challenge of collecting sufficient forensic evidence, according to OAS executive director Rebecca Katz.

This investigation remains open and officers have identified a suspect, but it’s not yet clear whether criminal charges will be filed.

Animal Services has gotten numerous inquiries over social media from people interested in adopting Ali, and Katz anticipates finding a qualified home today.

“There seems to be quite a bit of interest,” Katz said. “We’re prepared for a rush of adoptees when we open this afternoon.”

Anyone interested in adopting Ali, who’s described as having a “sweet and loving disposition, despite the trauma she has suffered,” can visit Oakland Animal Services at 1101 29th Ave. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

The facility is also open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Friends of Oakland Animal Services is also accepting donations to cover the cost of treatment for Ali and other animal abuse victims. For more information on how to donate, people can visit www.oaklandanimalservices.org/how-to-help/donate/.

