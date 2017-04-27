Dodgers Beat Giants In Extra Innings, Split Four-Game Series

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Dodgers offense broke through for four runs in the 10th inning and beat the Giants 5-1 to split the four game series at AT&T Park.

San Francisco’s bullpen didn’t do itself any favors in the inning with four walks as Los Angeles sent ten men to the plate.

The Giants fall to 8-15 on the season.

5 Takeaways:

Arroyo Does It Again

Christian Arroyo managed to live up to the hype – and there was plenty of it – in the first series of his big league career. For the second game in a row, Arroyo got the Giants on the board. This time with a single to drive in the tying run in the 6th inning after the Dodgers intentionally walked Buster Posey. Add that to what he did the last two nights when he got his first hit, (off Clayton Kershaw) and first home run.

Moore Bounces Back

Matt Moore was glad to face someone other than the Rockies. After getting lit up in his last two starts by Colorado, Moore rebounded to hold the Dodgers to 1-run over 7-innings and finished with a season-high 8 strikeouts. The lefty didn’t get a decision, but stranded the go ahead run on 3rd base thanks to back-to-back strikeouts to end the 7th inning.

Moore Makes One Mistake

Unfortunately Moore will have five days to wonder what could’ve been had he not left an 0-2 fastball over the middle of the plate to Dodgers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager. It was the second homer in as many days for Seager, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday. (Note to Matt Moore, next year just get Seager a gift card, don’t groove him an 0-2 fastball)

Seager becomes 2nd player in #Dodgers franchise history (all-time) to hit a birthday home run against the Giants. Matt Kemp was the 1st. — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) April 27, 2017

Melancon Putting Up 0’s

Mark Melancon had two strikeouts and retired all 3 batters he faced in the 9th, giving him seven straight scoreless appearances since blowing a save on opening day (proving he’s not Armando Benitez 2.0) Melancon appeared in 3 of the 4 games against the Dodgers and allowed only one hit in three innings.

2nd Inning Squander

The Giants looked like they were going to hang a crooked number in the 2nd. Posey worked a leadoff walk, followed by an Arroyo single, (now only 53 games away from tying Joe DiMaggio’s hitting streak) but the rally was over before it started. Nick Hundley popped up on the first pitch and Kelby Tomlinson grounded into a double play to end the inning. It was the first of three double plays hit into by the Giants.

Next up: The Giants will play a three game series against the Padres this weekend at AT&T Park