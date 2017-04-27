Man Carjacked By Woman Armed With Knife In Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are searching for a female suspect Thursday, the day after a man was carjacked and robbed by a woman armed with a knife after he stopped for her in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The incident happened Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was driving in the area of 19th and Capp streets around 6:30 a.m. when he was flagged down by a woman in her 20s.

The woman jumped into the man’s car and then allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money, police said.

The man, who feared for his life, gave the woman money and continued driving with her. But when she demanded more money, he jumped out of his vehicle at 18th and Folsom streets and ran away, police said.

The woman and the vehicle were gone when police arrived on the scene, and no arrest had been reported as of Thursday morning. The man was not injured.

