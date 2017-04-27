Pair Of Missing 11-Year-Old Hayward Girls Found Safe

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Two juvenile girls who went missing Wednesday afternoon in Hayward have been located, police said.
At 12:21 a.m., Hayward police announced that Makayla Hayes and Samiyah White, both 11 years old, had been located and returned home safely.
According to police, the girls were last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Park Elementary School, located at 411 Larchmont St.
Police said the two had run away together once before. In that incident, they were found in Fremont, police said.
Further details about their disappearance was not immediately available.
