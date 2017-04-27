Novato Schools Approve Later Start Times For Students

NOVATO (KCBS) – Students in the Novato Unified School District will get to sleep in a bit next year, now that the district’s Board of Directors has approved later starting times at its schools.
First period at Novato and San Marin High Schools is being pushed back to 8 a.m., five days a week.
That’s a little over a half hour to 45 minutes later than when the kids have to be at their desks now.
Meanwhile, school days in Novato middle schools will start at 8:20 a.m. and elementary schools will start at 8:40 a.m.
A survey showed most students, parents and teachers think later start times are a good idea. What sealed the deal was three doctors at a meeting this month, talking about the effects of early school start times on the brain and on behavior.