Novato Schools Approve Later Start Times For Students

April 27, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Novato, Novato Unified School District, Sleep

KCBS_740

NOVATO (KCBS) – Students in the Novato Unified School District will get to sleep in a bit next year, now that the district’s Board of Directors has approved later starting times at its schools.

First period at Novato and San Marin High Schools is being pushed back to 8 a.m., five days a week.

That’s a little over a half hour to 45 minutes later than when the kids have to be at their desks now.

Meanwhile, school days in Novato middle schools will start at 8:20 a.m. and elementary schools will start at 8:40 a.m.

A survey showed most students, parents and teachers think later start times are a good idea. What sealed the deal was three doctors at a meeting this month, talking about the effects of early school start times on the brain and on behavior.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

Listen