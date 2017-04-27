Tensions Mounting Over Threat Of Political Violence In Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – How high were anxieties running early Thursday on the University of California-Berkeley campus?

Police were posting signs saying anyone near the Sproul Plaza on campus would be subjected to a security search and listing items that were banned from the University property.

While the list contained the obvious weapons – guns, ice picks, daggers and stun guns – it also included items like frozen fruit, pet dogs, coolers, umbrellas, e-cigarettes, laser pointers, skateboards, bikes and balloons.

Meanwhile, a handful of demonstrators were beginning to gather early Thursday in Martin Luther King Jr. park — the scene of violent clashes during an April 15th protest.

In a joint statement released by the university and Berkeley city leaders early Thursday promised less restraint than shown at two other demonstrations that have exploded in violence.

“While we cherish our freedoms of speech and assembly, there is no freedom to silence others or to commit violence,” the statement read. “If you are at a demonstration and you see violence, separate yourself. Keep a distance from violence. If you can do so safely, report it to police.”

At a Wednesday news conference, UC-Berkeley police Capt. Alex Yao said his officers and those called in from neighboring law enforcement agencies to help would “have a very, very low tolerance for any violence.”

While an on-campus speech by conservative pundit Ann Coulter scheduled for Thursday had been canceled over fears of violent protests, the far right and far left political camps were not backing off.

As apparently is Coulter.

“I’m not speaking. But I’m going to be near there, so I might swing by to say hello to my supporters who have flown in from all around the country,” Coulter said in an email to the Associated Press. “I thought I might stroll around the graveyard of the First Amendment.”

VIOLENCE IN BERKELEY:

Gavin McInnes, founder of the pro-Trump “Proud Boys,” said he would fly to Berkeley to speak Thursday and was encouraging other alt-right forces to make a large appearance at the gathering, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Civic Center Park.

In a YouTube video, McInnes challenged the so-called anti-fascist groups, “… our army will be a bigger audience than most of these liberals get when they do talks. So you f***’ed up. Once again, you have created this mythical universe of Nazis on every corner and you’ve tried to shut it down based on that lie. Well, we’re not allowing that to happen. The show must go on.”

The Proud Boys call themselves Western chauvinists who “refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.” They flooded Berkeley in huge numbers earlier this month and appear to be amassing a return visit from such characters as the “Based Stickman” and others who have made their name with violent responses to the antifa (anti-fascist) anarchists.

There have been an increasing number of violent encounters at UC Berkeley between far-left and far-right groups following the rioting which forced the cancellation of an on campus speech by former Breitbart writer and commentator Milo Yiannopolous in February.

Yiannopolous has vowed to hold a “Free Speech Week” in Berkeley with a series of rallies to protest the school’s handling of right-wing speakers.

Just two weeks ago, a “Patriots’ Day” protest exploded into violence that ended with 20 arrests and 11 injuries. More arrests were expected as police continue reviewing videos and photos taken of the violence.